WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s historic Orpheum Theatre is adding a Black Lens Film Series presented by Cox to its on-screen programming.

This five-film series begins on Thursday, April 7 and will focus on stories brought to life by Black directors and screenwriters, including Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Ryan Coogler, Gina PrinceBythewood, Spike Lee, and Kemp Powers.

According to a press release sent out by the Orpheum, the films will “reflect the diversity of the Black

experience” and “highlight and celebrate family, community activism, Black love, and Black joy.”

The new series kicks off with Summer of Soul, an Oscar and GRAMMY-nominated film directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. This film is a documentary concert film that captures the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.

The schedule:

Black Lens Film Series tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Select-A-Seat’s website, by calling 855-755-SEAT, or at the Select-A-Seat Box Office located at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Ticket prices: