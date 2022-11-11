WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has been in Wichita this week and has made several stops.

On Thursday evening, the mobile stopped at Wichita’s Exploration Place. The staff gave tours to people who wanted to experience the 27-foot-long mobile.

“We’re going to be all over Wichita. Something for everyone, for big kids, little kids and everyone in between,” “Sauerkraut Kat” said.

“They’re having a blast. They got the whistles from two different people, they got the glow-in-the-dark one and the regular ones. They’re having a blast,” Jonathan Gheen, dad, said.

The crew will be hotdogging around town for the next couple of days.

Meet the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile crew:

Nov. 11

Exploration Place at 300 N. McLean: 2-4:30 p.m.

Grow Geisel Plant Shop at 320 S. Market: 8-10 p.m.

Nov. 12

Diva Dash at 6501 W. 21st St.: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Gravity Hill Shootout at 2819 Fees S: 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Lowes at 11959 E. Kellogg: 12 – 1:30 p.m.

Kansas Humane Society at 3313 N. Hillside: 2-4 p.m.

Axes VS. Cuff Charity Boxing at 477 N. Seneca: 5-6 p.m.

Nov. 13

Roxy’s Downtown Drag Brunch at 412 E. Douglas: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Exploration Place at 300 N. McLean: 12:45 – 2:15 p.m.

Wichita Thunder Sunday Funday at 500 E. Waterman: 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Sedgwick County Zoo Wild Lights: 6 – 9 p.m.

Nov. 14