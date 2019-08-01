Over 500 teeth removed from 7-year-old boy’s jaw

CHENNAI, India (CNN) – In India, a little boy had to have 526 teeth taken out of his mouth.

The 7-year-old boy’s jaw had been sore and swollen, so doctors took some X-rays and CT scans and that’s when they found all the teeth.

They were in a bag-like tissue, and it took doctors several hours to take all the teeth out.

The teeth were as small as .1 millimeter all the way up to about half an inch, but even the smallest piece had a crown, root, and enamel.

Doctors are a bit stumped how something like this could happen, but their guess is either genetic or environmental.

The little boy is doing just fine.