1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Hamilton - USD 390 Herington - USD 487 Rural Vista - USD 481 Waconda - USD 272

Pampers new device sends you a notification when your kid has a dirty diaper

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS – Lumi by Pampers is a smart sensor that attaches to your infant’s diaper and sends you a notification when they go to the bathroom.

Pampers showed off the sensor – which also tracks sleep – at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week.

Lumi by Pampers is described on the company’s website as “the world’s first all-in-one connected care system that helps parents track day-to-day developments, and monitor their baby, 24/7, so they can see emerging patterns and establish a suitable routine.”

The Lumi system uses an HD night vision camera capable of monitoring temperature and humidity, the baby sensor and an app to compile the data for parents.

The product is already available online; see the Lumi by Pampers page for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories