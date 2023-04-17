WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The concert lineup for Riverfest 2023 has been announced.

Riverfest 2023 is from Friday, June 2, through Saturday, June 10.

Riverfest 2023 concert lineup:

Friday, June 2

Cash Hollistah with DJ Carbon

Shaggy

Saturday, June 3

Reid Haughton

Wilderado

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors

Sunday, June 4

Downtown Get Down:

D’Aydrian Harding

Kevin Harrison & the Brand

Parker Millsap

Monday, June 5

Blind Boys of Alabama

Le’Andria Johnson

Tuesday, June 6

Texas Hill

Eli Young Band

Wednesday, June 7

Desure

Haymakers

Gin Blossoms

Thursday, June 8

Ernest James Zydeco

XV

The Soul Rebels

Friday, June 9

Fiesta del Rio:

Los Humildes Hermanos Ayala

Mariachi America

Pepeyo Y Los Diamantes De Ojinaga

Los De LA Sierra

DJ Tynno Morales

Edén Muñoz

Saturday, June 10

Pete Gile

Jenna & Martin Duo

Parmalee

All concerts are included in the price of a Riverfest button. Early bird buttons are $10 for adults and $5 for children now through May 5.

VIP options are available. BMW of Wichita VIP Seating tickets goes on sale May 1. The VIP Area includes access to a cash bar and port-o-pots.

For more information on Riverfest 2023, visit their website.