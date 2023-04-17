WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The concert lineup for Riverfest 2023 has been announced.
Riverfest 2023 is from Friday, June 2, through Saturday, June 10.
Riverfest 2023 concert lineup:
Friday, June 2
- Cash Hollistah with DJ Carbon
- Shaggy
Saturday, June 3
- Reid Haughton
- Wilderado
- Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors
Sunday, June 4
Downtown Get Down:
- D’Aydrian Harding
- Kevin Harrison & the Brand
- Parker Millsap
Monday, June 5
- Blind Boys of Alabama
- Le’Andria Johnson
Tuesday, June 6
- Texas Hill
- Eli Young Band
Wednesday, June 7
- Desure
- Haymakers
- Gin Blossoms
Thursday, June 8
- Ernest James Zydeco
- XV
- The Soul Rebels
Friday, June 9
Fiesta del Rio:
- Los Humildes Hermanos Ayala
- Mariachi America
- Pepeyo Y Los Diamantes De Ojinaga
- Los De LA Sierra
- DJ Tynno Morales
- Edén Muñoz
Saturday, June 10
- Pete Gile
- Jenna & Martin Duo
- Parmalee
All concerts are included in the price of a Riverfest button. Early bird buttons are $10 for adults and $5 for children now through May 5.
VIP options are available. BMW of Wichita VIP Seating tickets goes on sale May 1. The VIP Area includes access to a cash bar and port-o-pots.
For more information on Riverfest 2023, visit their website.