WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Party on the Arkansas River this weekend!

Wichita Clean Streams, whose mission is to develop and implement water quality improvement projects in the community that restores and protects the overall health of the river, is hosting Wichita Big Float & Beach Party.

The party is on Saturday, Aug. 30, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will start at Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd, and end at the Shocker Rowing RiverVista Boathouse, 150 N McLean Blvd, where everyone can enjoy the Big Float Beach Party.

At the party, attendees can:

Rent kayaks

Rent paddle boards

Rent bikes

Have fun on the dock

Play yard games

Layout

Enjoy beach music

Eat grilled hot dogs and chips

If you plan on participating in the float, you must be 18 years of age or older or be 12 years of age with a legal parent or guardian. You must also wear a life vest.

Tubes and life jackets will be available to rent for $20, although participants are encouraged by Wichita Clean Streams to bring their most outrageous flotation devices for a discounted rate of just $10.

The day of registration will be $25 for all participants.

An air compressor for tubes will be available at the launch site.

For more information, check out Wichita Clean Streams on Facebook, their website, or by calling them at 316-616-0692.