Pennsylvania school apologizes for lunch debt warning letter

Don't Miss This

by: Andy Mehalshick

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania school board is apologizing for the tone of a letter to parents about overdue school lunch bills that warned their children could end up in foster care.

The Wyoming Valley West School Board on Wednesday posted the apology on its website, saying the district didn’t intend to harm or inconvenience families.

The board also says the district is accepting a businessman’s offer to pay off the $22,000 debt.

It says the money will be funneled through the district’s nonprofit foundation.

Luzerne County officials say they don’t remove children from homes for any unpaid bills.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather