Pennsylvania school apologizes for lunch debt warning letter

KINGSTON, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania school board is apologizing for the tone of a letter to parents about overdue school lunch bills that warned their children could end up in foster care.

The Wyoming Valley West School Board on Wednesday posted the apology on its website, saying the district didn’t intend to harm or inconvenience families.

The board also says the district is accepting a businessman’s offer to pay off the $22,000 debt.

It says the money will be funneled through the district’s nonprofit foundation.

Luzerne County officials say they don’t remove children from homes for any unpaid bills.