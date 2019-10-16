Photo goes viral after UPS worker honors wife’s request to hide packages

A Facebook post is going viral after a Texas woman shared how a postal worker followed suit in hiding packages from her husband.
Ebony Freeman shared a photo of a delivered package placed under her doormat by a UPS driver, apparently in response to the doormat’s message, “Please hide packages from husband.”
She captioned the photo, “Oh my god look! The UPS guy actually hid it under the rug!”
The Facebook post has gained over 48,000 shares and 7.4K reactions across the nation.
