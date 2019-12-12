Pigeons in tiny cowboy hats Vegas mystery

LAS VEGAS, (CNN) – Many in the Las Vegas area have spotted pigeons wearing tiny cowboy hats.

It’s not clear who provided the birds with their headwear, but it’s certainly attracting a lot of attention with video of the oddity going viral on social media.

While the mystery appears cute and funny, some are wondering if it may involve animal cruelty, especially if the jaunty hats are glued on.

Others are concerned that the hats could attract predators or inhibit the pigeons’ ability to fly.

An animal rescue group says it’s trying to track down the pigeons to remove the hats.

