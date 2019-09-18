Pizza Hut and Cheez-it team up to create pizza

Breaking News
by: CNN

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Pizza Hut announced it is partnering with Kellogg to launch the Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza on Tuesday.

It will be available nationwide for a limited time for $6.49.

The restaurant made the announcement on Twitter.

The pizza includes four baked jumbo squares, a crust infused with the sharp cheddar flavor of Cheez-Its and stuffed with either cheese or pepperoni and cheese, and is served with marinara dipping sauce.

Starting Sept. 24, they will be added to Pizza Hut’s $5 N’ Up lineup and will be $6 when you buy two or more $5 N’ Up lineup menu items.

