SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Calling all gardeners! Plant a Row for the Hungry has kicked off its 23rd year in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas State University Research and Extension team is asking all gardeners to plant a little extra this season in order to share the surplus with those in need in the community.

“With over 70,000 local residents facing food insecurity every day, this program offers a way for those who love to grow vegetables, fruits and herbs, to have an immediate effect on the problem of hunger by sharing their bounty with others,” said K-State.

Plant a Row for the Hungry was started by the Garden Writers Association and the GWA Foundation in 1995 as a public service program. Since the year 2000, over 800,000 pounds of fresh food has been distributed locally to those who are food insecure or don’t have access to fresh produce.

“What is great about the Plant a Row for the Hungry program is that we all have the ability to contribute something, even if it is as small as a single cucumber, to help address food insecurity in the community” says Lori Lohrenz, Extension Master Gardener and coordinator of the local Plant a Row for the Hungry program. “Whatever you grow best and abundantly in your garden will be appreciated, from the first potatoes of summer to the last squash in fall. Peak-quality fruits and vegetables are all shared within the community at no charge to recipients.”

This program is in collaboration with Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers, Common Ground Producers & Growers Inc. Mobile Market, ICT Food Rescue, and a network of participating businesses that will collect produce that is dropped off at their locations.

Beginning Wednesday through the fall, donations can be dropped off at the following sites around the Wichita metro area:

Augusta Ace Home Center – 316 W. 7th Ave, Augusta

Brady Nursery – 11200 W. Kellogg

Hillside Nursery – 2200 S. Hillside

Hillside Feed & Seed – 1805 S. Hillside

Johnson’s Garden Centers (East & West) – 6225 E. Shadybrook and 2707 W. 13th

P&P Seed & Bait – 1901 E. 21st North

Valley Feed & Seed – 1903 S. Meridian

Woodard Mercantile (Maize & Andover) – 4160 N. Maize Rd. and 1313 E. US-54 in Andover

ICT Food Rescue, Towne West Square – 4600 W. Kellogg.

“One plant at a time, one row at a time, your garden can help provide healthy, fresh, nutritious food for others,” said K-State.