Police: Another person caught licking Blue Bell Ice Cream at store

A viral video showing a teenager licking a tub of Blue Bell Ice Cream appears to have had a copycat effect.

CNN reports a 36-year-old man was arrested in Louisiana after he was allegedly caught licking the frozen dessert and putting it back into a grocery store freezer.

Lenise Martin III can be seen on video pulling out the carton of Blue Bell Ice Cream, licking it and poking it with his finger, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He allegedly posted the video on his own Facebook page, which led police to assume he was seeking attention for the disturbing act.

Although Martin gave detectives a receipt showing that he had purchased the contaminated ice cream, he was not cleared of any wrongdoing, “because at any rate it’s a terrible thing to do,” Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Commander Lonny Cavalier told CNN.

Martin was arrested for unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity and criminal mischief for allegedly tampering with property (the ice cream).

“We believe it’s a copy cat incident,” Cavalier said.

“Taking into consideration that he eventually purchased the same container is one thing,” Cavalier added. “However he puts it on Facebook to gain this notoriety and at the end of the day, it gives other people ideas that are not the best interest of public health.”

The incident comes less than a week after a video surfaced of a teenager who was seen licking a tub of the same ice cream and putting it back into the freezer at a Texas Walmart. The girl was identified and the case was turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.