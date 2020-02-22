Police find Virginia woman’s purse almost two decades after theft

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (WRC) – Mary Jane DeGrand says she feels absolutely shocked and amazed.

Eighteen years ago, her purse was stolen from her car. Inside, were common daily use items. But also, reminders of her late grandfather including a hard copy of his photo, and his mementos.

“The most important thing in there was my grandfather’s things,” said DeGrand. “I guess my purse was never found and that was it. And every year when my grandfather’s death anniversary comes up, it kills me.”

In February of 2020, Mary Jane was contacted by a county officer, allegedly investigating a separate case who found Degrand’s stolen purse. The officer confirmed it was hers by locating the picture of her grandfather inside.

