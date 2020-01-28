1  of  24
Closings and Delays
Attica - USD 511 Belle Plaine - USD 357 Berean Academy Bucklin - USD 459 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 Fairfield - USD 310 Garden City - USD 457 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Haviland - USD 474 Hesston - USD 460 Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 Kinsley-Offerle - USD 347 Kiowa County - USD 422 Marion-Florence - USD 408 Minneola - USD 219 Newton - St. Mary Elementary Newton - USD 373 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Skyline Schools - USD 438 Ulysses - USD 214

Police: Man man asks gym mates to borrow guns for robbery

Don't Miss This
Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana have charged a man with drug possession after he approached two people in a gym parking lot and asked to borrow their guns to commit a robbery, according to arrest documents.

West Monroe Police charged Landon Wayne Duke, 19, after two men flagged down an officer and informed him of Duke’s comments.

Duke had approached the men, whom he reportedly knew, in a Planet Fitness parking lot and noticed they had guns in their truck, according to a police arrest report obtained by The Monroe News Star. The men told investigators Duke said he wanted to borrow the guns to rob someone of enough money to leave town. The men said no and entered the gym, according to the report.

Duke allegedly followed and worked out with the men while continuing to talk about robbing someone, investigators wrote. Police later spotted Duke at nearby a gas station and found what they believed to be methamphetamine wrapped in a $100 bill in is pocket, the newspaper said.

Duke was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on Sunday on one count of possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He remained in custody Monday, the News Star said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories