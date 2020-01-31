Live Now
Police: New Mexico man agreed to pay prostitute with burger

A New Mexico man is facing charges after police said he agreed to pay an undercover officer posing as a prostitute with a hamburger.

Police say Dominic Calderon was arrested Tuesday in Albuquerque following an offer to exchange his hamburger for sex.

A criminal complaint says the 36-year-old Calderon approached the undercover officer while riding his bike and asked her how much she charged. When Calderon said he didn’t get paid until Friday, the officer said he could pay with his burger and he agreed.

He was arrested. It was not known if he had an attorney.

