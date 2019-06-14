Police pepper spray end-of-school skate party

EUCLID, Ohio (WKYC) – An end-of-school-year party at a Euclid, Ohio skating rink ended in chaos this week after police used mace and pepper-spray to disperse the crowd of hundreds of teenagers.

The incident happened at Mig’s Pla-Mor Roller Rink around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The owner, Miguel Sanders, says more than 400 kids showed up to the event.

He says there weren’t any problems until Euclid police and fire showed up, claiming the event was over capacity.

“I said, ‘No, I’m not over capacity because I’ve given out wrist bracelets that are numbered and shows me how much where our count is.’ We were at 250 children at that time.”

Sanders says the skating rink can hold 440 people, but police decided to do a head count while hundreds of kids waited outside to get in.

“They went in looking like a militant group with rifles on their back,” Sanders said. “Euclid police, along with the fire department, basically stormed into the building like a SWAT unit.”

Sanders says one of the officers told the kids waiting outside that only a hundred of them could get in. He says the teens started to push and shove each other to get to the front of the line. That’s when Sanders says police started macing and pepper spraying the kids.

“Now, I got all these kids spitting up, throwing up, coughing and eyes watering,” he said.