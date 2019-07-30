Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Pennsylvania Walmart

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — Police are seeking a woman who they say urinated on potatoes at a Walmart in western Pennsylvania.

West Mifflin police posted surveillance photos on their Twitter account. It is not known when the incident took place.

A Walmart representative told WPXI-TV an employee saw what the woman was doing.

“A bizarre incident at the Walmart in West Mifflin has police searching for a woman. They released surveillance camera pictures of the woman in the hope that someone can help identify her.” Posted by West Mifflin Police Department on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

In a statement, Walmart told the station it “it immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area.”

Walmart says it is working with police to find the person and have her prosecuted.

The incident comes weeks after video posted on social media showed people licking ice cream from freezers at Walmarts in Texas and Louisiana.