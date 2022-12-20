COLWICH, Kan. (KSNW) — A popular Colwich restaurant will be transitioning to a catering-only business.

Syl’s has announced that they will no longer offer dine-in lunch beginning Friday, Dec. 23. The restaurant, which had been in business for 40 years, was not only popular in Colwich but often drew visitors from Wichita and other surrounding communities.

A formal announcement was posted to their Facebook page. Syl’s will continue to offer their catering services, “offering the same great recipes and food made with care!”

Citing rising costs to operate, they call the decision a “tough choice” but necessary.

“We cherish the day-to-day visits we’ve had with everyone, and we really do think of you all as our extended family. Looking forward to seeing you at your next celebration,” reads the Facebook post.