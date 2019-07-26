Pratt teen unintentionally catches great white shark in California

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – A Pratt teen recently went on a world-class shark fishing excursion in southern California and caught more than he bargained for.

Caden Blankenship set out to catch a Mako shark, which usually weigh in at a couple hundred pounds. For a short time, Blankenship had a Mako on his reel, but it got away.

“A big Mako had always been a dream of mine, so to see that circling our boat and hooking into it was awesome. I would have loved to have caught it, but I was fine with how the day turned out,” Blankenship said with a smile.

After a few miles of chumming, a “large shadow” could be seen under the boat.

Blankenship and crew didn’t know what they had hooked at first.

The answer: an 11-foot long, 1,000 pound great white shark.

“It was very exhausting. Seeing that rod bend all the way over was an incredible experience,” Blankenship said.

Once the shark was caught, Blankenship and crew worked quickly to release it.

“There’s no chance of it being harmed,” Blankenship said.

