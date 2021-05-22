Pre-WWII military shell found in water at Ohio park

**Video in this story of the military device was taken by the people who found it and given to FOX 8 by the Willoughby Police Dept. **

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — A group of people found an old military artillery shell at a park in Willoughby, Ohio on Friday.

Police were called to Daniels Park on Johnnycake Ridge Road shortly after noon and the Lake County Bomb Squad responded. Willoughby police said the 2-foot-long device was found in the water.

Police said officials from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton drove to assist the bomb squad and assess the situation. Until they arrived, part of the park and state Route 84 were closed for the investigation.

According to Willoughby Fire, after the device was removed from the water, experts determined it was a pre-World War II sampling device.

Officials say it looks like it would be some sort of explosive device as it was shaped like a missile or torpedo. The device presents no hazard whatsoever, however.

It is very possible that the device was used for water sampling. Officials from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton will be taking the device to their facility for further testing. They will update the Willoughby Fire Department with their findings.