Priest going viral after pictured using squirt gun filled with holy water to give blessings

DETROIT, Mi. (WTVO) – A Michigan priest, Father Tim Pelc, was pictured on Easter weekend making quite the adjustment to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The priest used a squirt gun full of holy water to bless the food for churchgoers.
St. Ambrose Perish shared the images to their Facebook page.
Although the images were from April, one Twitter user discovered the sight and is garnering hundreds of thousands of ‘likes.’
LATEST STORIES:
- Lansing Correctional Facility reports fourth inmate death related to coronavirus
- Trump says back to normal in golf means big crowds, no masks
- SKorean soccer team accused of putting sex dolls in seats
- Italy opens churches as virus rules dictate how to eat, pray
- Europe reopens widely; China gives $2 billion to virus fight