Puppies saved from gas pump fire

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KPNX) – Newly released video shows Arizona firefighters going above and beyond to rescue two puppies trapped in a burning truck.

The video, released Thursday, shows the moment the driver crashed his pickup truck into a gas pump at a Mesa QuikTrip.

The driver tries to back away from the pump as a fire grows. Then, he gives up and runs away when the flames get bigger, leaving two Shar Pei puppies trapped inside.

Firefighters quickly arrive and realize the dogs are locked in the burning truck.

The Mesa Fire Department responded to the scene, saved the puppies and put out the fire.

Officers with the Mesa Police Department found the driver about a mile away from the gas station and arrested him.

He is facing charges of DUI, leaving the scene of a crash, criminal damage and two counts of animal cruelty.

LATEST STORIES: