Puppy named after Patrick Mahomes’ daughter is looking for her forever home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WDAF) – A puppy named “Sterling Skye” in Springfield, Missouri is looking for her new family.

Her name of course is named after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ daughter who was born on Feb. 20, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

Puppy “Sterling Skye” is graduating from the Missouri Puppies for Parole training program next week, according to Rescue One in Springfield.

Photo Courtesy: Rescue One

Her trainers say she is a comfort girl who wants affection and tries so hard to please.

“She has a kind and gentle spirit and a sweet personality. Someone would be very lucky to have her to share their life with,” Rescue One said.

She is 1-years-old, weighs 60 pounds and is house and crate trained.

Skye loves other dogs and kids but no cats, according to Rescue One.

Rescue One also said she is part dog, part fish because “this girl loves the water!”

To fill out an adoption application click here. The adoption fee is $150.

