Purdue University welcomes a robot delivery service

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WTHR) – Students from Purdue are still trying to find their way around campus and now they are not alone.

Last week Sept. 9, Purdue University launched about 30 new two feet tall delivery robots navigating their way around campus, as well delivering their favorite menu items.

Purdue likes to lead the way in so many things.

“Boiler up,” the little bot said.

Now Purdue is the largest campus in the world to welcome autonomous robot delivery.

You download the app, place your order, enter a delivery destination and Starship delivers.

“We want to reinvent how things get delivered,” Chris Neider from Starship Technologies stated.

Neider says the company, which was created by two of the founders of Skype, has equipped Starship with 10 cameras, radar and has a top speed of 4 mph.

LATEST STORIES: