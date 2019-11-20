Purr-fect ending: Long lost cat comes home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – A Portland, Oregon man’s cat is finally home five years after it disappeared.
Victor Usov reunited with Sasha the cat Tuesday at Portland International Airport.
Usov figured a coyote got the best of Sasha when he failed to return home. He was wrong. Sasha was found wandering the streets of Santa Fe, New Mexico, 1,200 miles from home, just a few weeks ago.
Sasha was not alone on the flight to Portland. The Santa Fe Animal Shelter employee who orchestrated the reunion tagged along.
“It’s crazy,” said Murad Kirdar. “I’ve been at the shelter five years, and I’ve talked to people who have worked in the shelter business for over a decade and they’ve never heard of an animal traveling 1,200 miles.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Safety group lists ’10 Worst Toys’ for 2019 holidays
- Dog chewed off own leg after being left in cold with no food, frozen water
- Officials: Hepatitis A cases traced to blackberries sold in multiple states including Ohio
- 1 dead after crash on Kansas Turnpike
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Another system brings a chance of wintry weather