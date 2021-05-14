Purrfect rescue: Kitten found encased in spray foam at Missouri internet provider facility

We started our day on a rainy note. Through the day, skies will be mostly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Temperatures will top out in the 70s and 80s. Most of us will stay dry until this evening. As this morning's storm system tracks out, another approaches out west. Storms will bubble up in Colorado and track into Kansas shortly after 6. The strongest storms will stay out west, mainly northwest. As this system tracks east through the early morning hours Saturday, it will lose it's strength. A Slight Risk is issued for all of our western counties and as far central as Great Bend. The main hazards will be the large hail up to the size of a golf ball and damaging wind gusts above 60 mph. They break apart shortly before sunrise. Watch for puddles and a weak storm to start the day.

Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be a bit cooler than today in the 60s and 70s. Similar to today, however, storms track off in the morning, staying dry through most of the afternoon, then storms again are expected later in the day. The weekend won't be a total washout, but you will want to keep an eye on the sky. This active pattern does not slow down. Temperatures stay in the 60s and 70s through the work week.