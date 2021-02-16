Rainbow igloo brings smiles to Minnesota neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KARE) – A Minnesota woman isn’t letting the cold weather stop her from putting together something colorful to warm people’s spirits.

Jessica Montenegro is building a rainbow igloo outside of her Lakeville home.

The below-zero temperatures are perfect for freezing the multi-colored ice blocks, which Jessica and her young sons make using food coloring and cake tins.

She says as the temperatures drop it’s important to stay creative and to find a way to teach her sons to stay positive and spread joy though every season.

“When it’s all done, we’re going to eat pizza in it,” she laughs. “We’re going to have the pizza delivery guy deliver it to the igloo.”

This isn’t the first time Montenegro’s outdoor art projects have gotten attention.

Click here to see other projects.