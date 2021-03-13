Ready for St. Patrick’s Day? Try this recipe for slow cooker corned beef and cabbage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Early Sunday morning at 6:01, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket launched 60 more Starlink satellites into orbit without failure and landed the booster for a record ninth time in the Atlantic Ocean.

After the launch, the rocket's contrail lingered in the early morning sky. It lingered through the "astronomical twilight" hours, which is defined as when the sun is 12 to 18 degrees below the horizon, according to timeanddate.com.