Realtor’s ad sparks immediate backlash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – Not long after Steven Reed made history by becoming Montgomery, Alabama’s first black mayor, Craig Schaid took to his Facebook page with an advertisement he thought might boost sales.

“Hey Montgomery, Don’t like the election results? Call me! Let’s SELL that home while the market is HOT!” the ad explained.

The blowback was immediate.

“It was not intended for harm,” Schaid now says. “I wanted to apologize to anybody and everybody that I hurt and that I offended.”

Schaid is a 17-year veteran in real estate and said he thought nothing of skin color when he came up with what he considered a clever marketing ploy, an idea borrowed from the 2016 presidential election.

“There was a lot of that going on. People were saying ‘if Trump wins, I’ll move out of the country,’” Schaid explains.

EXP Realty fired Schaid Wednesday morning. He then resigned from his volunteer job as treasurer from the Montgomery Area Association of Realtors.

