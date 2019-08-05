Reese’s and Krispy Kreme drop their latest sugary collaboration

It’s either a diabetic’s nightmare or a chocolate-peanut butter lover’s dream.

Krispy Kreme issued two new doughnut flavors in a collaboration with Reese’s, and we can’t tell if they’re amazing or a bit much.

The doughnut chain will be offering limited-edition Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers and Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers doughnuts.

These aren’t the Reese’s filled doughnuts Krispy Kreme has done before. The new creations look like Original Glazed but have either a peanut butter or chocolate/peanut butter filling running through the circle.