WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — You can release a live butterfly during Botanica’s Butterfly House 25th Anniversary Celebration.

The Celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at Botanica, 701 Amidon St.

You can sign up to release a butterfly for $8 between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Pre-register online.

“Join us in the Main Meadow for fun Butterfly activities, including a photo booth, crafts, games, and more. Leave a message for future generations to find in the commemorative time capsule,” Botanica says.

For more information, click here.