15th anniversary of costly Kansas ice storm

Don't Miss This

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jan. 4, 2015 marked the 15th anniversary of the third-worst ice storm in the state of Kansas.

The storm started the morning of Jan. 4 and lasted through the afternoon of Jan. 5. The storm covered almost all of the state with ½ to 2 inches of ice, said the National Weather Service in Wichita.

An incredible amount of damage was done to trees, some even splitting and falling onto roadways. Power outages were a widespread problem for many homes, and many towns experienced outages lasting up to two weeks.

According to the National Weather Service, the ice storm created an estimated $72 million worth of damage around the state. The storm claimed four lives.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories