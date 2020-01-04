15th anniversary of costly Kansas ice storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jan. 4, 2015 marked the 15th anniversary of the third-worst ice storm in the state of Kansas.

The storm started the morning of Jan. 4 and lasted through the afternoon of Jan. 5. The storm covered almost all of the state with ½ to 2 inches of ice, said the National Weather Service in Wichita.

An incredible amount of damage was done to trees, some even splitting and falling onto roadways. Power outages were a widespread problem for many homes, and many towns experienced outages lasting up to two weeks.

According to the National Weather Service, the ice storm created an estimated $72 million worth of damage around the state. The storm claimed four lives.

