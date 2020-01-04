15th anniversary of costly Kansas ice storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jan. 4, 2015 marked the 15th anniversary of the third-worst ice storm in the state of Kansas.
The storm started the morning of Jan. 4 and lasted through the afternoon of Jan. 5. The storm covered almost all of the state with ½ to 2 inches of ice, said the National Weather Service in Wichita.
An incredible amount of damage was done to trees, some even splitting and falling onto roadways. Power outages were a widespread problem for many homes, and many towns experienced outages lasting up to two weeks.
According to the National Weather Service, the ice storm created an estimated $72 million worth of damage around the state. The storm claimed four lives.
LATEST STORIES:
- Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas stay atop men’s Top 25, Wichita State No. 23
- Rare Halloween blue moon, two supermoons coming in 2020
- Showdown between Seahawks and Packers to highlight Carroll’s 10-year anniversary in Seattle
- Krispy Kreme adds new Mini Doughnuts to menu
- Bed bugs released in Pennsylvania Walmart