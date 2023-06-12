RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Health Department (RCHD) is hosting child care provider orientation classes, as child care providers are needed in the area.

“Child care providers play an important role in nurturing the growth and development of our youngest and most vulnerable residents,” Reno County says.

Reno County says the class is a great opportunity to meet the surveyor, learn Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) regulations and ask questions about providing child care.

Orientation classes are from 2 to 5 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the RCHD, 209 W. Second Ave.

The next class is on Thursday, July 6, in the Conference Room at the RCHD. This adult-only class costs $20.

To register for a class, email licensedchildcare@renogov.org or call 620-694-2900, option five.

For more information, visit Reno County’s website.

Startup stipends are available for child care providers who have been issued a temporary permit or license after Oct. 1, 2021, and are in substantial compliance with the KDHE. For more info, click here.