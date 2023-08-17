HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Health Department will be holding a childcare orientation class in September.

The orientation class is for adults interested in becoming childcare providers. It will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, in the conference room of the Reno County Health Department, located at 209 W. 2nd Ave. in Hutchinson.

The cost of the class is $20, but you will need to reserve your spot by calling Jeanette or Tammy at 620-694-2900.

For more information about childcare licensing in Reno County, click here.