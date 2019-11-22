Kansas City traffic reporter Nick Vasos was apparently feeling under the weather, so he called out sick. What happened next might be the best thing you’ll read all week.
An email announcing Nick’s sick day was accidentally sent to Nexstar Media Group newsrooms across the country. Dozens of colleagues from all over replied to the chain, wishing Nick well.
The email thread was eventually stopped, but not before participants took to Twitter, coining the hashtag, #PrayersForNick.
Reporters, anchors, producers, and station employees of all sorts weighed in, until the hashtag started trending. Nick chimed in, thanking the company for the well wishes.
One of his managers in Kansas City did weigh in saying Nick is “going to pull through” but noted their newsroom didn’t get the email.
LATEST STORIES:
- Homeless advocate passes away from Pancreatic Cancer, loved ones will continue his work
- Reporter accidentally emails entire company to call in sick, entire company responds
- Report shows improvement in Kansas Athletics’ finances
- Reporter accidentally emails entire company to call off work, entire company responds
- 2 earthquakes, including magnitude 3.6, strike Oklahoma and felt in Kansas