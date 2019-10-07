Restaurant goes all out for Halloween

MONONGAHELA, Pa. (CNN) – A restaurant is taking Halloween to a whole new level. It is literally crawling with ghosts from the “Ghostbusters.”

Check out the decorations that Angelo’s two Italian restaurant put up south of Pittsburgh.

You’ve got those creepy green tentacles and the ‘Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man’ from “Ghostbusters”

Kids are loving it. One parent said his child made him drive around the building 15 times.

During Christmas, an oversized Santa peeps from the roof and the facade turns into an Evergreen tree.

LATEST STORIES: