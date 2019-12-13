Riding the rails with Santa

(KOB) – For two weekends in December, New Mexico’s Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad turns into Santa’s personal Christmas train.

Passengers are escorted by elves on a journey through a winter wonderland that seems to come out of a storybook.

For railroad president John Bush, the event is a time to give back to the community.

“We are very grateful for the community we live in,” Bush says.

The event is two-fold. Families that can’t afford tickets during the railroad’s regular season can make memories on the hour-long Santa train with $10 tickets and a donation. The donations of non-perishable food or toys help needy families in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado.

Children can board the trains for free, but Bush says it’s important for them to still make a donation.

Read more: http://bit.ly/36EdsR5

LATEST STORIES: