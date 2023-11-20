WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — River City Brewing Company transformed into a snow globe for the holiday season.

River City Brewing Company Owner Chris Arnold says SnowGlobe ICT is a reservation-driven Christmas pop-up.

“People come in. They have 90 minutes to come in and enjoy the atmosphere and eat some food,” said Arnold.

Arnold says that there are a lot of colorful, twinkling lights strung throughout the building.

“I don’t know how many miles, but we do know that there are miles of lights, and we did both floors and outside,” said Arnold.

Arnold says River City Brewing Company put out a new menu, including new beers and cocktails.

According to the River City Brewing Company Facebook page, one of those beers is a coconut vanilla stout.

“We took imperial stout that aged in coconut rum barrels for a year and let it sit on toasted coconut and vanilla bean,” said the River City Brewing Company in a Facebook post. “At 11.6%, it’ll keep even Santa warm on a cold, snowy night!”

You can even have brunch with Santa!

The Christmas pop-up will go on until Dec. 31.