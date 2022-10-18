SHARE

The Halloween event is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Windy, Wind Surge’s mascot, will be in attendance to trick or treat alongside guests on the concourse.

Guests can also get a museum or ballpark tour.

A concession stand will be open and provide a limited number of items with a Halloween flavor. Restrooms will also be open for public use.

The event is open and free to the public.

After the Wind Surge Spooktacular, head over to Delano for Delano Safe Treat 2022.

From 5 to 7 p.m., trick or treat at businesses along W. Douglas Ave from McLean Blvd to S. Vine St.