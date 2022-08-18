WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 85th Annual Hatchet Rivalry game between Dodge City and Garden City high schools will be played at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita.

The game will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. It was initially scheduled to be played a day prior on Friday, Oct. 14.

“The Hatchet Game is the most notable rivalry in the state, and it’s great that we will be able to showcase this event at an amazing facility like Riverfront Stadium,” Garden City High School Athletic Director Drew Thon said in a news release. “Our student-athletes will be provided a college bowl game atmosphere with the state-of-the-art venue that this facility is. Without a doubt, this experience will be second to none our athletes, band, cheerleaders, students, community and alumni.”

Jay Gifford, director of athletics for Dodge City High School, lauded the opportunity for the two programs.

“We have a tradition of finding opportunities to showcase our many talented students and are so excited to give our students this memory that will stay with them long after they graduate,” Gifford said.

The game is the first non-Wichita high school football game in Riverfront’s short history. Wind Surge officials recently announced the “Holy War” game between Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Bishop Carroll would be played at Riverfront Stadium as well.

Last season, Dodge City won the Hatchet game with a thrilling 36-29 double-overtime win, only the second OT game since they were introduced in the late 1960s.

Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office located at 275 S. McLean Blvd. in Wichita.