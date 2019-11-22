Roadside rescue: Puppy tossed from car

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WLWT) – A puppy is recovering after he was found stuffed in a garbage bag in the middle of an Mt. Healthy, Ohio roadway.

The puppy, now named Harlan, was banged up, broken and bruised, apparently run over by a car.

Police said officers were called to investigate a garbage bag in the roadway that appeared to have something inside that was moving.

Officers at the scene discovered a small brown and white puppy inside the plastic garbage bag.

The dog was taken to the Cincinnati SPCA where he’s being nursed back to health. Officials say the dog is expected to survive.

“It’s up there with some of the worst things that we’ve seen,” said Nyketa Gaffney, with Cincinnati SPCA.

Gaffney says the puppy is believed to be about 8 months old and had several injuries.

“He has two broken legs, bruised lungs and we’re hopeful that he can keep the leg that is really damaged. Unfortunately, it may need to be amputated,” she said.

