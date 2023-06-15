ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — Rose Hill Public Schools is selling off a large amount of office equipment, furniture, and other items.

The items are available for closed-bid purchase from the district. They include items like filing cabinets, children’s and adult desks, tables, chairs, electronics, cafeteria and exercise equipment.

Bids will be accepted until 12 p.m. Friday, June 23. You can set an appointment to view the items in person by calling 316-776-3350, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can see photos and details on the items up for bid on the district’s website, with more detailed photos available here on the district’s Facebook page.