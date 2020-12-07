Runaway reunion: Lost dog found 445 miles away from home

OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KFOR) – A 6-year-old German Shepherd named Luna Rose is heading home after months on the run.

Susan Ray of Houston, Texas rescued Luna back in March from the ‘Greater Houston German Shepherd Dog Rescue.’

However, she didn’t have her for very long.

Three months later, Luna escaped.

“That morning, the dog sitter called at 6 a.m. and said Luna Rose is missing,” said Ray. “We, of course, put-up fliers, put everything on Facebook.”

Unfortunately, she had no luck finding the missing dog.

Fast forward six months to last weekend, when Sara Zink and her husband Micah picked up Luna along the side of the road in Oklahoma City.

“We were really afraid she might get hit and looking at her we thought she’s definitely got a home,” said Zink.

They posted to their social media as well, but no response.

“I posted her on the Mustang Lost and Found Pets, and someone recommended we take her to Petco to be scanned for a microchip, and she had one!” said Zink.

That chip kick-started the journey to find Luna’s true owner.

With the information from the microchip, Sara was able to get ahold of Susan, who was stunned.

“I thought, ‘I don’t believe it,’” said Ray.

“I really was happy that we could make somebody else happy,” said Zink.

As for what Luna’s been doing for the past six months, we may never know.

“I suspect someone picked her up and thought they were helping her out,” said Zink.