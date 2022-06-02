WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) — Celebrating half a century. Wichita’s largest party gets underway Friday. The planning and preparation are a year in the making. With tens of thousands expected to flock downtown, security is at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

Sargent Kelly O’Brien with the Wichita Police Deptartment (WPD) said there will be a lot of police officers at this event to keep everyone safe. They will be on horses, motorcycles, in golf carts and walking around is just one of many safety precautions planned for the Wichita Riverfest.

“You will see police officers in the area. We have taken different strategies and plans to make this a safe event for the community to enjoy,” said O’Brien.

The last time the biggest party in town took place was in 2019, when more than 440,000 people came out. Organizers said they expect similar crowds this year.

“We are excited for everyone to be able to have some scene of normalcy to take part in Riverfest again. I know there’s a lot of people who arrived to town in 2020 and haven’t been able to participate yet in the full Riverfest,” said Jenny Venn, the Wichita Festivals Director of Marketing and Communications.

With so many people expected at the festival, O’Brien is asking partygoers to communicate with the officers in the area.

“If you see something that’s out of place or you don’t think is right, let the officers know. See something, say something. They are there to help you,” said O’Brien.

A private security company will also be working at all four entrances checking bags and using a metal detector wand on each person who joins the party.

“Safety is a priority for us. It always has been, and it definitely is going to continue through the 9 days we’re together here as well,” said Venn.

Things like bicycles and scooters, even pets, are not allowed inside the festival area. For a full list of what you can and can’t bring to the party, click here.