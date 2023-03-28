SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saline County residents with old electronics stacking up around their houses can get rid of them on the first Saturday in May.

The City of Salina and TechRemove LLC are hosting an electronic waste (E-waste) recycling event at the Berkley Family Recreational Area, 841 Markley Road, on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The City says anyone who lives in Saline County can drop off their old electronics, including computers, televisions, cameras, gaming systems, and microwaves. Almost any device with a cord or that uses a battery will be accepted.

Most items will be free to recycle, but the City will charge for some things:

LCD, LED, or plasma TVs — $20

CRT TVs — $30

Projection TVs — $45

CRT monitors — $5

Freon-containing devices — $10

Click here for the complete list of items that can be recycled. There are also some items, such as smoke detectors, light bulbs and CDs, that cannot be recycled.

The City says recyclers can get aluminum, copper, gold, silver and other materials from the products. Recycling also keeps toxic materials like lead and mercury from going into the landfill.

Those who want to recycle items at the E-waste event should enter from Markley Road at the water tower and follow the traffic cones and signs. Stay in your vehicle while staff members collect the items.

If you have any questions, contact the City’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 785-826-6638.