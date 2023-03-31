WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army is currently hosting a food drive to “meet increased need in Wichita.”

According to Major Merrill Powers with The Salvation Army, “Over the past 12 months, the Mobile Food Pantry alone has seen 60% more families facing food insecurity.”

The Salvation Army works to assist those in the community who are struggling financially through programs and services, including three on-site food pantries and its Mobile Food Pantry.

The Mobile Food Pantry is designed to deliver healthy food to three of Wichita’s “food desert” communities three days a week.

According to The Salvation Army, 48% of families who used the Mobile Food Pantry said that they had no other local source of healthy food.

On average, all of The Salvation Army’s food pantries serve over 600 households and more than 1,700 adults and children per month. In 2022 the Mobile Food Pantry delivered over 130,000 pounds of food.

Food drive

The food drive is taking place from Friday, March 31, through Friday, April 14. During this time, businesses and organizations will put food donation barrels near the front entrance of their buildings to collect nonperishable food items.

Requested foods include:

Canned vegetables

Canned fruits

Canned meats

Peanut butter

Jelly

Pasta

Pasta sauce

Oatmeal

Cereal

“Helper” meal kits

The Salvation Army asks for donations to not be in glass jars.

The food drive is in need of more host sites for the food barrels. Those who are interested can call 316-263-2769 or email megan.munsell@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Food and monetary donations can also be dropped off at The Salvation Army located at 350 N. Market St. Online donations can be made here.