Sam’s Club to offer $10,000 NIL deals for ten student-athletes named ‘Sam’

Don't Miss This

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Sam’s Club Newsroom

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club will offer ten student-athletes named “Sam” a $10,000 Name, Image, Likeness deal.

According to a press release, if you’re an eligible student-athlete with Sam in your legal first name, you can tell the company why you should be drafted by stitching or dueting a TikTok.

Four student-athletes have already been chosen to the roster. Six spots are remaining.

  • University of Central Florida sophomore Samieryah Bradwell, Women’s Track & Field
  • Georgia State University junior Sam Pinckney, Football
  • University of California at Los Angeles senior Samantha Sakti, Gymnastics
  • Southern Methodist University junior Sam Estrada, Women’s Soccer

“College athletics is a natural fit for Sam’s Club, which offers game day essentials — no matter the sport — including tailgating must-haves for your gameday spread, seasonal collegiate gear, electronics and more,” said Megan Crozier, chief merchant at Sam’s Club. Supporting these athletes gives us a chance to connect with members in a new way, support students and rally behind many under-represented collegiate sports. It’s a win-win.”

You can enter the contest through September 27 at 8 p.m. and must have a valid TikTok account to enter.

Official rules can be found on Sam’s Club website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories