Sanitation worker caught on camera going out of his way to help 88-year-old woman

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (WDAF) – A kind gesture led to an unlikely friendship between a sanitation worker and an elderly woman in Independence.

Colette Kingston often monitors movement around her 88-year-old mother’s home on East 8th Street South. She had a Ring camera installed to check on her mother, Opal Zucca, who has dementia.

On Monday, she saw something that she could only describe as “sweet.”

“I actually got a little teary eyed,” Colette said.

She noticed a sanitation worker walking her mom, arm’s locked, carrying her trash can up her driveway.

“A little walking ain’t never hurt nobody,” the man is heard saying in the video.

“I’ve kind of seen him off and on, on different videos but never really paid attention, but he was so gentle with here,” Colette said.

In January, Opal tripped and hit her head while trying to retrieve her trashcan. The same man seen in the video was there when it happened and hasn’t left her side since.

He’s also heard in the video joking with Opal.

“You are looking good. I like that hair,” he said smiling. “You got it down. I got to work on mine.”

On Tuesday, WDAF-TV identified the Waste Management worker as Billy Shelby.

Billy got the chance to meet Opal’s children, including her daughter, Colette Kingston, who posted the video of Billy and her mother on Facebook – a video that now has tens of thousands of views.

“I was just trying to take the trash back up there and get my hug, get my hug, that’s it,” he said embracing Opal.

“From all of us kids, thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Colette said. “[We’re grateful] just to know there are angels in the world watching out for her.”

