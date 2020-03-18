Santa brings smiles to Overland Park neighborhood with toilet paper

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) – You’ve seen the ridiculously long lines of people trying to snag toilet paper at stores, some of them grabbing cartloads during the coronavirus pandemic.

John Trusdale’s idea turned a gloomy Monday into a bit of sunshine for his neighbors in his Overland Park cul de sac.

He put on his dad’s homemade Santa suit and carried on the family tradition. Instead of toys in Santa’s pack, there are prized rolls of toilet paper.

Trusdale visited about 10 homes, tossing a roll to neighbors as they opened their front door.

He assures us he practiced a safe distance. Something important for a man being treated for Stage 4 cancer.

Trusdale’s motto: “Live life to the fullest.”

And that may be the best March Christmas gift ever.

LATEST STORIES: