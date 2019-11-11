Saying “I do” in the ICU

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WPXI) – Wedding bells were ringing in the intensive care unite at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Friday. A man who is facing serious medical issues got married to his sweetheart.

In just over a month, Matt Shilling went from healthy to hospitalized and needing a heart transplant.

He was perfectly fine less than two months ago. Then in September, he was having trouble breathing, so he went to the doctor and was diagnosed with a serious heart condition.

Shilling was given an artificial heart to keep his blood pumping, and after a series of tests, doctors said he may need a heart transplant.

However, he first wanted to make the most of life by getting married to his girlfriend, Amy Harvey, on Friday at UPMC Presbyterian.

They first met in high school, then lost touch. They found each other again seven years ago on Facebook.

“It just refocused us and made this feel a lot more important as a new start,” Shilling said.

“I said, you know, ‘I would marry you right now. I would marry you here,'” said Harvey.

Within two days, the staff at UPMC made their wish come true.

“I mean, beyond appreciative, I don’t, I don’t have words to describe to be honest with you,” said Shilling.

LATEST STORIES: